Team USA wrestler Amit Elor golden in the City of Light following meteoric rise at 2024 Paris Olympics
Getty Images
Amit Elor proved she was the new face of American wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning gold in the women’s 68kg event.
Getty Images
Amit Elor proved she was the new face of American wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning gold in the women’s 68kg event.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.