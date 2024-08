China’s Quan Hongchan made a big statement on her first dive of Tuesday’s women’s 10m platform diving finals, and went on to win her second straight gold medal in the women’s 10m platform diving finals.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.