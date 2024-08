Fickle Mediterranean winds set the stage for tense finales to three of the Olympic sailing events, with the men’s and women’s dinghy medal races pushed back to Wednesday, when officials will also try to wrap up the mixed dinghies and multihulls.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.