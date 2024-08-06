If Simone Biles’ career ended in Paris, her legacy will live on forever
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Simone Biles leaves the Paris Olympics with four more medals and a legacy that cannot be matched.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Simone Biles leaves the Paris Olympics with four more medals and a legacy that cannot be matched.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.