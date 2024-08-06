Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

If Simone Biles’ career ended in Paris, her legacy will live on forever

Simone Biles poses with her all-around Olympic gold medal and goat charm necklace at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Simone Biles poses with her all-around Olympic gold medal and goat charm necklace at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
By
Published 1:36 PM

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Simone Biles leaves the Paris Olympics with four more medals and a legacy that cannot be matched.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content