How crowds for Olympic women’s golf event will compare to the men’s
Chris Condon/PGA TOUR/IGF
The men saw a capacity crowd of 30,000 at their golf tournament and the same numbers are expected for the women at Le Golf National.
Chris Condon/PGA TOUR/IGF
The men saw a capacity crowd of 30,000 at their golf tournament and the same numbers are expected for the women at Le Golf National.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.