From Portland to Paris, Aditi Ashok takes unique approach to competing in Olympics
Getty Images
Aditi Ashok is making her third Olympic start this week, and will be doing so fresh off playing in Portland, Oregon.
Getty Images
Aditi Ashok is making her third Olympic start this week, and will be doing so fresh off playing in Portland, Oregon.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.