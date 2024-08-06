Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

France holds off late Canada rally to move on to semifinals

Evan Fournier and Victor Wembanyama celebrate vs. Canada
Evan Fournier and Victor Wembanyama celebrate vs. Canada
By
Published 11:00 AM

Getty Images

France built a big first-half lead and held on down the stretch to eliminate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada and move on to the semifinals.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content