Field hockey recap, Aug. 6: Netherlands cruises to gold medal match with 4-0 win over Spain
Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images
The men’s semifinal matches began with a commanding 4-0 win for gold medal-favorite Netherlands.
Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images
