Field hockey recap, Aug. 6: Netherlands cruises to gold medal match with 4-0 win over Spain

Thijs van Dam of the Netherlands celebrates the third goal during the first semifinal match between Netherlands and Spain on Day 11 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 6
The men’s semifinal matches began with a commanding 4-0 win for gold medal-favorite Netherlands.

