Australia ends 24-year medal drought in men’s team sprint

Australia competes in the men's team sprint bronze medal race.
Published 2:30 PM

Australia broke their 24-year podium drought after winning bronze in the men’s team sprint. The Aussies had finished fourth in the last five Olympic Games.

