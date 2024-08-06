Australia ends 24-year medal drought in men’s team sprint
Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Australia broke their 24-year podium drought after winning bronze in the men’s team sprint. The Aussies had finished fourth in the last five Olympic Games.
Tim de Waele/Getty Images
