Australian Arisa Trew snatched the Olympic champion title from Japan when she dropped into a jaw-dropping run during the women’s skateboard park final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Japan’s Cocona Hiraki and Great Britain’s Sky Brown repeated their second and third-place finishes from the Tokyo Games three years ago.

