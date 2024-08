We’ve seen a handful of athlete marriage proposals during the Paris Olympics. Makes sense when you’re in one of the most romantic cities in the world. But this proposal by U.S. rower Justin Best is not to be missed.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.