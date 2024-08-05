Two-time bronze medalist Li Yuehong wins gold in 25m men’s rapid fire pistol
USA Today Sports
China’s Li Yuehong, twice a bronze medalist, won gold on Monday in the 25m men’s rapid fire pistol.
