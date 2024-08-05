Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Track and field preview, Aug. 6: Gabby Thomas goes for first Olympic gold

Gabby Thomas of Team USA competes during Women's 200m Semi-Final at Stade de France.
By
Published 3:23 PM

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Previewing track and field action for August 6, including the final of the women’s 200m and men’s 1500m races.

NBC Olympics

