For the first time ever, the IOC will stage a medal reallocation ceremony on-site at an Olympic Games. On Aug. 9, now-retired U.S. hurdles star Lashinda Demus will receive a gold medal during a ceremony at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris’ Champions Park, 12 years after finished second in London.

