Mondo’s Mundo: Pole vault legend breaks world record
Getty Images
For an astounding ninth time, Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record, clearing a height of 6.25 meters.
Getty Images
For an astounding ninth time, Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record, clearing a height of 6.25 meters.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.