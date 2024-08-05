Skip to Content
Mondo’s Mundo: Pole vault legend breaks world record

Gold medalist Mondo Duplantis of Sweden celebrates after setting a new world record during the men's pole vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
For an astounding ninth time, Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record, clearing a height of 6.25 meters.

