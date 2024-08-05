Korea’s An Se-Young cements herself as world’s best with Olympic badminton gold
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
An Se-Young defeated He Bing Jiao to take South Korea’s first gold in women’s badminton singles since 1996.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
An Se-Young defeated He Bing Jiao to take South Korea’s first gold in women’s badminton singles since 1996.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.