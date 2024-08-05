Kauli Vaast defends his reef, local boy becomes golden boy in men’s surfing final
(Getty Images)
Kauli Vaast defended his home surf break and won a legendary gold medal for his island and his people.
(Getty Images)
Kauli Vaast defended his home surf break and won a legendary gold medal for his island and his people.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.