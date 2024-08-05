Skip to Content
Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka wins tie break to claim gold on high bar

Shinnosuke Oka of Team Japan pumps his fist in the air after competing in the high bar final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
By
Published 5:25 AM

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka won the gold medal on high bar in a tie break over Colombia’s Angel Barajas

