Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka wins tie break to claim gold on high bar
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka won the gold medal on high bar in a tie break over Colombia’s Angel Barajas
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
