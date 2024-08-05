Skip to Content
Italy wins inaugural mixed team skeet as USA takes home silver

Shooting athletes pose with medals in mixed team skeet
Italy claimed the final shooting gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the mixed team skeet final after a 45-44 win against the U.S.

