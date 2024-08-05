Italy wins inaugural mixed team skeet as USA takes home silver
Getty Images
Italy claimed the final shooting gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the mixed team skeet final after a 45-44 win against the U.S.
Getty Images
