Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

How did Jordan Chiles win bronze in women’s gymnastics floor final?

Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team USA celebrate their bronze and silver medals
Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team USA celebrate their bronze and silver medals
By
Published 7:52 AM

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles initially missed out on a medal at the women’s gymnastics floor final, but a reevaluation by judges bumped her from fifth to a bronze.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content