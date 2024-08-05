How did Jordan Chiles win bronze in women’s gymnastics floor final?
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Jordan Chiles initially missed out on a medal at the women’s gymnastics floor final, but a reevaluation by judges bumped her from fifth to a bronze.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
