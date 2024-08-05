Dirk Nowitzki goes wild as buzzer-beater puts German women in 3×3 gold-medal game
Getty Images
German basketball royalty was on hand to take in German basketball history as the country advances to its first 3×3 gold-medal game.
Getty Images
