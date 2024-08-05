Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defends men’s singles badminton title, captures gold
Getty Images
Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defeated Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, 21-11, 21-11, to successfully defend the men’s title.
Getty Images
