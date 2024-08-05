Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Clayton Young fueled by family, friendship and faith at Paris Olympics

Clayton Young
Clayton Young
By
Published 4:39 AM

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Marathoner Clayton Young finished in second place at the Olympic Trials in February. Soon, he will race in his first Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content