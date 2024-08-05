China’s Zou Jingyuan goes back-to-back on parallel bars at the Games
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
China’s Zou Jingyuan defended his Olympic gold medal on the parallel bars at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
China’s Zou Jingyuan defended his Olympic gold medal on the parallel bars at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.