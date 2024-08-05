Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

China’s Zou Jingyuan goes back-to-back on parallel bars at the Games

Zou Jingyuan celebrates after nailing his parallel bar routine to win the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Zou Jingyuan celebrates after nailing his parallel bar routine to win the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
By
Published 3:20 AM

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

China’s Zou Jingyuan defended his Olympic gold medal on the parallel bars at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content