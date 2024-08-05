Caroline Marks strikes gold in the women’s surfing final, crowns herself the new queen
(Getty Images)
Caroline Marks crossed the last item off her trophy list and became an Olympic champion, crowning herself as the best surfer in the world.
(Getty Images)
Caroline Marks crossed the last item off her trophy list and became an Olympic champion, crowning herself as the best surfer in the world.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.