All your Paris Olympic discus throw questions answered

Discus throw at the 2024 Paris Olympics takes place on Aug. 2 (women’s qualifying), Aug. 5 (women’s final and men’s qualifying) and Aug. 7 (men’s final).

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.