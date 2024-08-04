Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Women’s volleyball recap, Aug. 4: Italy advances to quarterfinals

Italy and Turkey compete in women's volleyball
Italy and Turkey compete in women's volleyball
By
Published 1:14 AM

Getty Images

The women’s volleyball competition continued with four matches of pool play on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content