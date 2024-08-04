Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Winning first shooting Olympic medal a full circle moment for Sagen Maddalena

Sagen Maddalena poses with her silver medal.
Sagen Maddalena poses with her silver medal.
By
Published 2:11 PM

USA TODAY Sports

Take a look at how U.S. Olympic shooter Sagen Maddalena manifested winning a medal at the Olympic Games.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content