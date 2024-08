When sport climbing made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago, the sports’ three disciplines – speed, bouldering, and lead – were combined into one event. In Paris, the sport will be divided into two Olympic disciplines: speed and boulder/lead combined.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.