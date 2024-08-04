Skip to Content
Paris Olympics Aug. 4 recap, highlights: Finke sets world record in swimming finale

Bobby Finke poses with his gold medal at the Paris Games
12:26 PM

Results, updates and latest news from Day 9 of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

