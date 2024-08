With the latest Olympic table tennis singles champions crowned, the sports shifts its focus back to the teams events. Here’s the top players, matches and storylines to watch on Day 10 of the Olympic table tennis tournament.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.