Nigeria makes history as first African team to reach Olympic quarterfinal

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah holds flag after win vs. Canada
With a win over Canada on Sunday, D’Tigress has gone where no other African team, men’s or women’s, has gone before: an Olympic quarterfinal.

NBC Olympics

