Nigeria makes history as first African team to reach Olympic quarterfinal
Getty Images
With a win over Canada on Sunday, D’Tigress has gone where no other African team, men’s or women’s, has gone before: an Olympic quarterfinal.
Getty Images
With a win over Canada on Sunday, D’Tigress has gone where no other African team, men’s or women’s, has gone before: an Olympic quarterfinal.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.