The 2024 Olympic artistic swimming team competition gets underway Monday, and for the first time since 2008, the United States is in the field. And not only that, the eight women representing the Stars and Stripes could realistically be in the mix for gold.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.