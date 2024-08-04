Skip to Content
Men’s 3×3 play-in recap: France upsets Serbia, advances to semis along with Lithuania

Timothe Vergiat
By
Published 1:30 PM

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A full recap of the men’s 3×3 basketball play-in games, which featured world No. 1 Serbia losing to France.

