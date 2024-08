Just one day after winning an historic gold medal for the Philippines on the floor exercise, Yulo picked up a second gold medal on the vault (15.116), topping Armenia’s Artur Davtyan (14.966) and Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth (14.949).

