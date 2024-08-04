Skip to Content
Ferocious defense carries U.S. women’s basketball past Germany and into quarterfinals

Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum celebrate vs. Germany
Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson cooked once again and the U.S. forced 23 turnovers in a runaway win to close Group C play.

