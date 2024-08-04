Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Boxing: Refugee Olympic Team’s Cindy Ngamba wins QF, is guaranteed historic medal

The Refugee Olympic Team at the Opening Ceremony
The Refugee Olympic Team at the Opening Ceremony
By
Published 7:40 AM

Getty Images

By winning her quarterfinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Refugee Olympic Team’s boxer Cindy Ngamba is guaranteed a historic medal.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content