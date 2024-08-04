Boxing: Refugee Olympic Team’s Cindy Ngamba wins QF, is guaranteed historic medal
Getty Images
By winning her quarterfinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Refugee Olympic Team’s boxer Cindy Ngamba is guaranteed a historic medal.
Getty Images
