With his quarterfinal victory, Team USA’s Omari Jones will win a boxing medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After winning her 60kg semifinal bout, Ireland’s Kellie Harington will fight for gold.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.