Belgium’s triathlon team withdraws from Paris 2024 mixed relay
USA TODAY
Belgium’s triathlon team was forced to withdraw from Monday’s mixed relay race due to an athlete’s illness.
USA TODAY
Belgium’s triathlon team was forced to withdraw from Monday’s mixed relay race due to an athlete’s illness.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.