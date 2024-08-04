Beach volleyball recap, Aug. 4: Switzerland reaches quarterfinals
Getty Images
Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition continued on Sunday at the Paris Olympics at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Getty Images
Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition continued on Sunday at the Paris Olympics at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.