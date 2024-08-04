All your Paris Olympic pole vault questions answered

Pole vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics takes place on Aug. 3 (men’s qualifying), Aug. 5 (men’s final and women’s qualifying) and Aug. 7 (women’s final).

