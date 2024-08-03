Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Women’s soccer stars of the 2024 Paris Olympics: Best XI so far

Trinity Rodman and Naomi Girma embrace after the USWNT defeated Japan at the Olympics
Trinity Rodman and Naomi Girma embrace after the USWNT defeated Japan at the Olympics
By
Published 2:57 PM

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

We’ve now watched 22 games of women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it’s difficult to choose starring roles.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content