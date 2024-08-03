Women’s soccer stars of the 2024 Paris Olympics: Best XI so far
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
We’ve now watched 22 games of women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it’s difficult to choose starring roles.
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
We’ve now watched 22 games of women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it’s difficult to choose starring roles.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.