Women’s 3×3 play-in recap: Team USA’s improbable run reaches semifinals
Getty Images
A full recap of the women’s 3×3 basketball play-in games, where the U.S. punched its ticket to the semifinals against Spain.
Getty Images
A full recap of the women’s 3×3 basketball play-in games, where the U.S. punched its ticket to the semifinals against Spain.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.