Without Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry on historic tear for U.S. 3×3 team
Getty Images
With its top scorer out, Barry has picked up the slack and then some as the U.S. fight to stay alive in the men’s 3×3 basketball tournament.
Getty Images
With its top scorer out, Barry has picked up the slack and then some as the U.S. fight to stay alive in the men’s 3×3 basketball tournament.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.