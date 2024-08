Chase Budinger and Miles Evans defeated Australians Zachery Schubert and Thomas Hodges in a “Lucky Loser” match to qualify for the men’s beach volleyball Round of 16 Saturday night, doing so under the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower.

