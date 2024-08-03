Skip to Content
Track and field preview, Aug. 4: World records in sight for Lyles, McLaughlin-Levrone

Noah Lyles of the United States competes in the first round of the men's 100m in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Previewing the track and field action for August 4, including the men’s 100m final and the women’s 400m hurdles opening heats.

