The U.S. 3×3 basketball teams’ biggest supporters in Paris: Their 5×5 counterparts
Getty Images
LeBron James, A’ja Wilson and more of America’s biggest basketball stars have shown up at La Concorde to show their support.
Getty Images
LeBron James, A’ja Wilson and more of America’s biggest basketball stars have shown up at La Concorde to show their support.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.