Team USA’s welterweight Omari Jones in line to claim (at least) bronze in Paris

NBC Olympics

Team USA’s welterweight Omari Jones became the first boxer in his weight class to earn an Olympic medal since 1988 with his Saturday quarterfinal victory.

