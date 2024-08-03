South Korea’s Yang Ji-In wins women’s 25m pistol gold via shoot-off
Getty Images
South Korea’s Yang Ji-in won the gold in the women’s 25 meters pistol event at the Paris Olympics after a shoot-off with France’s Camille Jedrzejewski on Saturday.
Getty Images
