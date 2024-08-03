Skip to Content
Snoop Dogg learns how to do soccer commentator Andres Cantor’s famous goal call

Snoop Dogg watches an event at the Olympics
Take a look at how Snoop Dogg learned to do legendary soccer commentator Andres Cantor’s goal call.

